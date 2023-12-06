Reformer Pilates studio to expand months after opening due to hot demand

The surging popularity of a reformer Pilates studio in an East Coast Town has triggered the need to move to a larger venue not even three months in.
Steph Connolly went from one reformer machine in her spare room to opening Pandani Pilates at St Helens in September.
Having taught mat Pilates at St Helens and St Marys, she said she noticed the demand for that type of exercise.
"A place came up in St Helens that I knew was available, and I took the plunge, I bought three reformers," Miss Connolly said.
"I wanted to take it slow and sort of see where the interest was, and it's been amazing.
"Everyone's just loving it, which is great to see."
Reformer is different from other styles of Pilates as it uses a spring-loaded machine.
An open day with free classes drew people unfamiliar with the form of exercise initially, she said.
She said they were doing around 15 classes a week, with most booked out.
Due to the demand, Miss Connolly said her studio had struck a deal with another business across the road to switch to a larger space.
The studio will close from December 15 to move to the new premise, where it will open on January 6. Free classes will also be on offer for the re-opening day.
She said doing so would increase the studio's offerings and would coincide with the purchase of another reformer.
Future classes will include mat Pilates sessions and a strength circuit. Mum and mini class already runs once a week.
Miss Connolly said a new fitness service was exciting for St Helens.
"I think it's an area that is ready for this and doesn't have a lot of options," she said.
"The best thing about reformer Pilates is it's perfect for this area. So it's probably the number one choice for people with any sort of chronic illness or injury because it's really supportive and can be modified to suit just about anyone."
