The Examiner
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Reformer Pilates studio to expand months after opening due to hot demand

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
December 6 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pandani Pilates owner Steph Connolly shows how to use the reformer machine. Picture by Jenna Aguis
Pandani Pilates owner Steph Connolly shows how to use the reformer machine. Picture by Jenna Aguis

The surging popularity of a reformer Pilates studio in an East Coast Town has triggered the need to move to a larger venue not even three months in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.