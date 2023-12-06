Tornadoes will start their NBL1 South season with trio of home games

Launceston Tornadoes will take on four away games in eight days in their 2024 NBL1 South fixture.
Coach Sarah Veale has mixed feelings about her team's schedule but knows how tricky it can be for administrators to cater for all factors.
Veale said limited venue availability was among those.
"A lot of it was based on when people could get court space in Tassie," she said.
The Torns mentor spoke of how important it would be for her squad to manage their mountain in mid-May.
Their clashes are in Ringwood, Kilsyth, Geelong and Waverley.
"You can't really afford to get too tired and drop multiple games because you're just exhausted," she said.
Veale noted the Torns were in a professional women's competition and needed to make sure their planning was on point in terms of recovery and minutes played.
While May will be tough, the Tornadoes will play their first three games at home with two in Launceston and one in Ulverstone.
Last year they played just one home game in their opening three clashes.
"Not travelling early on and trying to get those early wins is important," Veale said.
The Tornadoes will play 22 games with six at Elphin Sports Centre and five at Ulverstone Sports Centre.
They will play 19 double-headers with the North West Thunder men's team.
They have five Friday night games - one more than last season - and their first is against Waverley Falcons at Elphin on April 12.
Veale said it was unusual because they typically don't play Friday night home games as it clashes with the Launceston Basketball Association fixture.
Two of the Torns' other Friday games will be in Ulverstone.
The Tornadoes' only Friday night encounter away from the Apple Isle is in Mt Gambier on April 19.
Veale said the game was originally scheduled for Saturday before the NBL1 granted the Tornadoes' request to change it.
Mt Gambier has notoriously been a difficult road trip for Launceston given its about a five-hour drive from Melbourne.
Veale said in the past it had seen the Torns travelling at 2am following a Saturday game just to make it back to Melbourne for their Sunday match-up.
The coach said some players would have to take time off school or work to make the Friday game while noting it was part of playing in a professional competition.
Veale hinted the Tornadoes would be new-look next year and they were getting stuck into pre-season.
Launceston Tornadoes' NBL1 South fixture 2024
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.