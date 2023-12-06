The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Tornadoes will start their NBL1 South season with trio of home games

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated December 6 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Tornadoes' Keely Froling at Elphin Sports Centre last season. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston Tornadoes' Keely Froling at Elphin Sports Centre last season. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston Tornadoes will take on four away games in eight days in their 2024 NBL1 South fixture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.