Work injury compensation breach puts racing licence at risk

Tasmania's racing watchdog says racing trainers without workers compensation insurance are in breach of laws and could have their licence revoked.
In this week's Legislative Council short inquiry into Tasracing's operations, the Office of Racing Integrity's general manager Justin Helmich said a failure to have a workers compensation insurance policy could be considered a licensing breach.
His comment related to a situation where it was revealed that leading harness racing trainer Ben Yole did not have a workers compensation policy, which is used to pay employees when injured at work.
Mr Helmich said if he became aware that such insurance was not held by a racing operator then the fit and proper person licensing test would apply.
He said failure to comply with workers compensation laws might be a breach of racing licence conditions, but added that it would depend on the code and relevant regulation.
"If they continued to not have a workers compensation insurance I expect, and it would depend on circumstances, and I would need to give consideration to it," he said.
"[But] if they indicated, and there is evidence to indicate, that they have not complied with section 97 of the Workers Rehabilitation and Compensation Act, that would provide grounds for me to determine they are not a fit and proper person."
Labor racing spokesman Dean Winter said it was extraordinary that a trainer who had breached such laws could still be considered a fit and proper person for racing.
He said action was only taken after Government Business Enterprise and media scrutiny on the issue.
"Despite TasRacing, the Office of Racing Integrity (ORI) and WorkSafe Tasmania knowing Ben Yole Racing did not have the insurance, all three entities allowed him to operate for almost 300 days without doing anything," Mr Winter said.
"The Director of Racing did nothing until November this year."
