Riewoldt to host clinic in Launceston while promoting Tassie team

Have you got a footy-mad youngster keen to learn from a Tassie icon and one of the modern greats of the game?
Recently retired Richmond triple-premiership hero Jack Riewoldt, who hails from Hobart, will be hosting a clinic at UTAS Stadium on Sunday, January 21.
The clinic, which will be among numerous held around the state, is for boys and girls aged 5-12 and will involve skill sessions and gameplay.
It will be followed by a Q&A session with Riewoldt and AFLW stars.
Another clinic will be at Devonport's Byard Park on Saturday, December 16.
Riewoldt, an ambassador, is touring the state to promote the new Tasmania Football Club.
He'll lead community events, including one at Scottsdale on January 20.
The first one will be held at Queenstown on December 14, followed by Wynyard on December 15 and then Devonport.
Riewoldt said the two-hour long sessions were an important chance for people across the state to share ideas.
"We have said every voice is important and we mean it," he said.
"The community events will enable Tasmanians to share their stories and voice their ambitions, hopes and dreams for the club."
Riewoldt will be joined by other Tasmanian footballing identities.
Tickets for the events will be limited. Those that have registered will be informed via email if they are successful in gaining a ticket.
To register for one of the clinics click here.
December 2023
December 14 - Queenstown
December 15 - Wynyard
December 16 - Devonport
January 2024
January 12 - Hobart
January 13 - Kettering
January 14 - Swansea
January 19 - Oatlands
January 20 - Scottsdale
January 21 - Launceston
To register your interest to attend go to: https://lu.ma/believe-tasmanian
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.