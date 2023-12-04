A retelling of a classic fairytale brings an 'obvious cute factor' to the Princess

A witch will arrive at the Princess Theatre this weekend with some less-than-honourable intentions: she plans on eating two children.
The pair of kids, however, have a few tricks up their sleeves to pirouette their way out of what could be a sticky situation.
A new balletic re-imagining of the much-loved classic fairytale Hansel and Gretel is being brought to life by Ballet and Dance Arts Tasmania for their end of year performance on Saturday, December 9.
Based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale of the same name, the junior dance school's retelling follows the eponymous siblings as they try to survive both the woods and the treachery of the at-first welcoming gingerbread house.
"The kids love storytelling and this is their favourite time of year," said Jacquelyne France-Marsden, principal and owner of the ballet school.
"This is a really exciting production where we've been so creative and they are all so looking forward to it.
"We have so many of our students involved in this year's production playing different characters."
The ballet school has previously based shows on other classics like Snow White and Ballet Shoes.
Dancers between the ages of three and 18 will play everything from "forest critters to the wicked witch" in the two performances of the two-act Hansel and Gretel ballet, which they have perfected across 10 weeks.
The show features beautiful dancing, lots of costumes and an "obvious cute factor" that will make for an enjoyable Saturday afternoon and evening, according to Mrs France-Marsden.
In starring roles are siblings Ginny and Chloe Nguyen as Hansel and Gretel, backed by Emma Spanos as the step mother and Eva Shiliro as the witch.
The show will also act as an end of year graduation for the school's 18-year-old dancers with a ceremony held at its end for the leaving students.
"It's wonderful seeing the junior dancers looking up to the seniors in their final performance," Mrs France-Marsden said.
"I think it really inspires them to see what they can achieve."
Ballet and Dance Arts Tasmania's Hansel and Gretel will show at the Princess Theatre on December 9 at 11am and 3pm. Tickets available at the Theatre North website.
