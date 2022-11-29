A Northern Tasmanian dance school is preparing to tell the much-loved classic tale of Snow White in their production of 'Mirror Mirror'.
To be held at the Princess Theatre, the production will also feature a graduation ceremony for the leaving students at the 3pm performance.
'Mirror Mirror' is described as a story of obsession, jealousy and how ultimately the gift of love is what conquers all.
Emma Spanos stars as The Queen, with Holli Niland playing the role of Snow White.
Principal and owner of the ballet school Jacquelyne France-Marsden said that the ballet is told in two acts, with students ranging in ages from three to 18.
"It is a ballet re-imagining of the Brothers Grimm story. We have the traditional tale where the bodice of the Queen tries to suffocate Snow White, as well as the classic poisoned apple," she said.
"We have students from as young as three to as old as 18 years, so it's a good mix of age groups and abilities. The three-year-old dancers have never been on stage before so this will be their debut, but for some of the older ones it will be the last time as our students.
"It's the students favourite time of year. We spend all year preparing for our ballet exams, we also do contemporary dance exams so it's a heavy year in terms of workload."
Ms France-Marsden said that the end the year was an exciting time for the students to work together and perform as a whole school.
"Whenever we get to term four it's fun because everyone knows it's working towards the production. It's an opportunity for them to interact with other age groups," she said.
"We always do a different story each year, which is exciting to see come to life."
Mirror Mirror will be performed on December 10 at 11am and 3pm at The Princess Theatre.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
