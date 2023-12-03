Curious young learners celebrate graduating from Children's University

Young learners showed it is never too early in life to graduate from university.
Waverly Primary School students were among more than 700 children and young people to celebrate their success at the annual Children's University Tasmania graduation ceremonies.
The Children's University is a program connecting primary and secondary school students to extracurricular learning experiences.
University of Tasmania's Peter Underwood Centre deputy director Becky Shelley said the university fostered a love of learning and supported children's natural curiosity.
"In the past couple of weeks it has been wonderful to see everyone getting excited as they prepare for their graduations by being fitted for their gowns and mortar boards for this special occasion," Dr Shelley said.
"We collaborate with schools and the community, fostering confidence and nurturing curiosity through informal learning opportunities. The children and young people's achievements are inspiring."
The program has run for eight years with this year's graduating class of 741 students adding to the already 2581 to have done so.
Children's University students gain stamps in their passport to learning.
These stamps record their participation in activities at museums, art galleries, wildlife parks as well as Children's University school holiday programs.
Extracurricular school activities and a range of online learning also count.
Dr Shelley said UTAS research suggested the positive influence of informal learning on students.
"Our research is world leading in its approach to child-led research and analysing linked data on participation, attitudes, attendance and attainment," she said.
Ceremonies were held in Launceston, Devonport, Burnie and Hobart throughout November.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.