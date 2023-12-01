Launceston coach proposes NTFA rule change as Blues enjoy summer of stability

"They get the opportunity to go to another club and potentially play more football and that's what we want to see throughout, everyone playing as much as they can."
That was the reasoning behind Launceston women's coach Ivo Agostini's proposal for the NTFA.
Following a difficult 2023 campaign in which the Blues lost 14 premiership players, the former State League side are enjoying a far more stable off-season to begin with as they build on the 15-20 regulars they fielded this year.
But despite their improved situation, Agostini suggested a player cap be put in place to avoid a similar situation occurring to any club in either the premier division or division one leagues - especially with the recent expansion of the NTFAW to 14 clubs.
"Having the extra teams, the only thing that concerns me is I believe needs to be a cap," he said.
"I don't see the point in having a list of 35-40 players if 20 of them are going to miss out week-to-week.
"You do need extras, because you're going to get injuries, you're going to have people who aren't available some weeks, you're going to get sickness. That's inevitable, you can't avoid that. But I believe there should be something in place."
With participation a key pillar of the association's function, Agostini said that should be made a priority.
"We need to establish that and have that on firm ground and then evolve from there," he said.
Asked what the cap would be, the Blues' mentor believed "30, 32 maximum" would be appropriate.
Enjoying the "extra support" in building the squad for next season, Agostini was confident Launceston's rebuild would be swift as their prolific junior program continues to churn out talented teenagers.
Their development appeared to come at a cost this year when they won the wooden spoon in the premier division and looked destined for relegation, but the club was handed a lifeline when the NTFA announced they would remain in the topflight.
"I just put to them that I'd hoped we wouldn't go down because we've had one bad year and lost a lot of premiership players," Agostini explained.
"We've got like eight Devils-listed players in the squad and it'd be a shame to see them go elsewhere, which would set back the club a lot further and you want to retain your girls that you bring through which we have, we've got a fantastic bunch coming through."
With the Blues' unmatched player development in the women's system potentially a factor in their reprieve from relegation, Agostini believed it was also a draw factor for new players going forwards under the looming shadow of an upcoming Tasmanian VFLW and AFLW side.
"You've only got to have a look at the record that Launceston have in AFL footy, obviously you've got the three young boys that went last week and then you've got in the ladies, there's at least I think around eight or nine," he said.
"Madi Brazendale's the last one to go and she played in our under-17 side and then senior side, Mia King is playing in the AFLW grand final, we've had Brooke Brown, we've had Daria Bannister and even Abbey Green when she was at Launceston, so we've always had a good program and that's a credit for the club."
With pre-season training already under way, Agostini said he was pleased to be in a far more settled place than that of last year, and gave something of an insight into next season's expectations.
"I think we'll do alright ... we've got the talent there, we'll be okay, but I don't want to give too much away," he said.
