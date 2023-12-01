The Examinersport
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Sport/Football

Launceston coach proposes NTFA rule change as Blues enjoy summer of stability

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
December 1 2023 - 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston women's coach Ivo Agostini has enjoyed a stable period after a chaotic start to his time at the club. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston women's coach Ivo Agostini has enjoyed a stable period after a chaotic start to his time at the club. Picture by Paul Scambler

"They get the opportunity to go to another club and potentially play more football and that's what we want to see throughout, everyone playing as much as they can."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.