Brisbane Street Mall Christmas tree 'the best we've had for years'

I WENT into town the other day, after the Christmas tree had been unveiled. It is the best we've had for years! Gone are the uninspiring stars which adorned the old tree for years and now we have baubles, and lights making it a very joyful sight! Now all we need are shops to decorate their windows and some really pretty decorations in the streets. May I congratulate Peter Alexander on their window which looked like Christmas. Thanks to those involved with the mall Christmas tree for making the CBD festive.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
THE apology by Mr Albanese to those that suffered from the usage of Thalidomide in Australia are hollow words. Undoubtedly the effects of Thalidomide have been devastating to those affected in so many ways which cannot be denied.
At the time of usage, worldwide, no one could foresee the horrendous results that would occur.
For Mr Albanese to apologise on behalf of Australia were words without depth or meaning.
Like so many situations of the past to have the later foresight and comment is very shallow and hypocritical.
It would be far better for Mr Albanese to apologise to current Australians in this current time for the excess of hardships caused under his rule by his government.
By being a continual apologist does not show the strength of leadership that is required by our nation.
Ian O'Neill
I COULDN'T help but laugh when I read Kingswood resident from South Australia Brian Measday's letter (The Examiner, November 30) about his concern over new gas leases in Tasmania. I assume he is a big advocate for that state's fabulous wind and solar technology. I for one, when visiting friends and relatives in Adelaide never forget to pack a torch and some spare batteries!
Daniel Stephens, Youngtown
MUSIC promoter Charles Touber is right in his claims that any potential use of a new stadium for concerts is wishful thinking.
Considering Tasmania's population, the notion that an Australian act (any Australian act) could draw sixteen-thousand fans is absurd. As far as stepping up to an international act - that would require a fleet of semi-trailers to come to Tasmania by boat. Something that a tour manager might find fraught and financially risky.
I'm not sure it would be possible to fit thirty-thousand in the stadium after the headline act had set up their stage, lights, pa, backstage amenities etc. And presuming a teenager is going to pay several hundred dollars to see a band is arguable at the least.
It would be necessary to place thousands of chairs on the ground. Even with temporary protections the surface of the ground would suffer. We've seen this at venues like Marvel Stadium. Considering Tasmania has the best playing surfaces in the country, chopping one up would be vandalism.
On top of all this there is the chance of awful weather. But since the powers that be seem to continually kowtow to the AFL, there might be a roof on our shiny new white elephant.
In the meantime I'll follow the progress of the project with bemusement.
Michael Witheford, Northcote VIC
PEOPLE with Autism are going to have to reveal that they are Autistic when applying for a driving licence. Has there been data collected showing that there have been a deluge of accidents involving people who are Autistic? Part of the reasoning for this change is that these individuals have difficulty interpreting facial cues. How often do drivers in general rely on the facial cues of fellow drivers to assess driving conditions?
J. Breen, Newnham
IN THE absence of the form associated with today's editorial (The Examiner, November 30) here is my response: Tasmania should not be beholden to the AFL For anything! Certainly not the expense of the behemoth planned for Macquarie Point.
We have far more needy concerns, and expenses such as the stadium, Marinus Link and becoming the nation's battery should all be put on the dreams list.
Tasmanians first: education, health and transport.
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
I AM writing to you about the article in the paper today about the Voice (The Examiner, November 29).
I simply want to state that those that voted "No" do not necessarily say that aboriginals need a say in government. Everyone already has a say in what goes on in parliament.
All you have to do is contact your local government representative to have a say about what concerns you.
Scott Nolan, Prospect
