Brisbane Street Mall Christmas tree 'the best we've had for years'

I WENT into town the other day, after the Christmas tree had been unveiled. It is the best we've had for years! Gone are the uninspiring stars which adorned the old tree for years and now we have baubles, and lights making it a very joyful sight! Now all we need are shops to decorate their windows and some really pretty decorations in the streets. May I congratulate Peter Alexander on their window which looked like Christmas. Thanks to those involved with the mall Christmas tree for making the CBD festive.

