Brown Brothers to sell ex-Gunns vineyard in Tamar Valley

Victorian-based company Brown Brothers is selling one of the Tamar Valley's most picturesque vineyards.
Rosevears Estate last sold as part of a $32.5 million deal with fallen Tasmanian timber giant Gunns in 2010.
Thirteen years on, the 10.45 hectare property has been deemed surplus to requirements as Tamar Ridge moves its cellar door to Kayena.
Knight Frank Launceston's Charles Black said the vineyard had received good local and interstate interest in its first week on the market.
"It's probably one of the best spots down the Tamar - the views are fantastic," he said.
"I'm expecting [the buyer will be] someone looking to do a diverse tourism, food-based operation," Mr Black said.
The property takes in 2.5 hectares of vines, bushland, a function centre and Turners Stillhouse, which is famous for its award-winning Three Cuts Gin.
Turners Stillhouse has a lease until 2026, with options extending to 2038.
Price expectations have not been disclosed, however, Mr Black said the eventual sale price would likely represent a bargain in comparison to what it would cost to rebuild the same asset.
"If you were going to build a function centre now, you probably wouldn't do anything different to what's there - it's a really great design," he said.
The property does not include the strip of elevated villas overlooking the Tamar River, which are privately owned.
Coincidentally, two of the villas are for sale.
A two-bedroom, two-bathroom villa has a $450,000- $490,000 price guide, while a smaller one-bedroom, one-bathroom villa is set to attract offers over $345,000.
The listing of Rosevears Estate comes just weeks after Legana vineyard Velo Wines hit the market.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.