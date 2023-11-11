Long-time golf mates to sell popular Tamar Valley vineyard

A new chapter is in store for a popular West Tamar vineyard.
Legana's Velo Wines has been listed for sale after seven years in the hands of Launceston-based investors.
Golfing connections led long-time mates Ken Hudson, David Vautin and Peter Bond to pounce on the property in late 2016.
Having taken the business to the next level, the trio are looking to retire.
"We were interested in it because the restaurant lessee Matt Adams had been associated with us at the Riverside Golf Club," Mr Hudson said.
"Then the owners put it up for sale ... we came down and thought it might be a good idea for us to buy it and keep it local.
"We made a fairly quick decision that we would buy it."
Originally part of a plot of land granted to enterprising ex-convict Jonathan Griffiths, the site was first used as a vineyard by Graham Wiltshire and Michael Curtis in the mid-1960s.
'Chateau Legana' was renamed 'Velo' when ex-Olympian cyclist Micheal Wilson and wife Mary took over in 2001, while the restaurant, now known as Timbre, was added in 2012.
In recent years, a new cellar door and the services of Moore's Hill founder Rod Thorpe have helped the vineyard become a popular first stop on the Tamar Valley wine route.
Mr Vautin said he and his team were pleased with how far the vineyard had come.
"You can only be judged by the comments we get from people who drive past and come here and say how fantastic it looks," he said.
"I guess that's a testament to what we've been able to achieve."
Knight Frank Launceston's Rodney Rawlings said the vineyard had already attracted strong interstate interest, as well as some local interest, in its first week on the market.
He said Timbre chef and owner Mr Adams would continue on in the restaurant, where a lease is in place until mid-2026.
"The current owners have taken it to a new level of sophistication," Mr Rawlings said.
"It'd have to be one of the prettiest vineyards you ever go to.
"It sits uniquely because they've got Matt Adams there with Timbre which is a fabulous restaurant and then a really nice relaxed and well set-out cellar door."
A price guide has not been disclosed for the property, which is for sale via expressions of interest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.