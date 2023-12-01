After a trendy, cheap holiday spot? Launnie leads the way for Tassie

Launceston has been ranked alongside top Aussie beach destinations for trending and affordable summer spots.
Online travel booker Wotif listed its top destinations on the website over summer, excluding capital cities.
Launceston was Tasmania's only entry coming in fifth behind coastal destinations Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Cairns and Newcastle.
The Expedia Group brand also ranked Launceston third for affordable destinations over summer.
The website found Launceston had an average daily accommodation rate of $245, more expensive than cheapest Toowoomba of $201 but $8 cheaper than Bendigo.
Launceston being a hot summer destination came as no surprise to Visit Northern Tasmania chair Paul Seaman.
He credited the city having a leading regional airport, Launceston's attractions and being UNESCO's City of Gastronomy.
"Whether you want an Insta-worthy shot or to relax and enjoy your holidays, Launceston has a lot to offer," Mr Seaman said.
"We have attractions like Cataract Gorge, where people can have a swim and relax in a beautiful environment.
"We've got wineries and distilleries at our doorstep. And Du Canes was only just named best new brewer in Australia."
The change in season also brings a host of events, including major drawcards Festivale and Mona Foma.
"They all create good experiences over summer," he said.
"Summer is always a good time for visitor accommodation in the North."
Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said summer was one of the best times in Australia to travel.
"Launceston is a sought-after summer destination for many Aussies thanks to its mild weather, world-class culinary scene and stunning natural landscapes, such as Cataract Gorge and Tamar Valley," Mr Finch said.
"We've seen strong accommodation demand on Wotif for Launceston during the summer travel season."
