The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

After a trendy, cheap holiday spot? Launnie leads the way for Tassie

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
December 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mona Foma, Festivale, Cataract Gorge and Du Cane are all summer drawcards for Launceston. File pictures
Mona Foma, Festivale, Cataract Gorge and Du Cane are all summer drawcards for Launceston. File pictures

Launceston has been ranked alongside top Aussie beach destinations for trending and affordable summer spots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.