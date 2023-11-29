The Examiner
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Possible Xmas behind bars for failing to comply with sentencing order

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curtly James Hodge Picture Facebook
Curtly James Hodge Picture Facebook

A 23-year-old man who failed to take advantage of the suspension of three months of his jail sentence looks set to spend Christmas in jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.