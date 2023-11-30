What is the real cost to ratepayers of Birchalls fiscal fiasco

NICK Clark's piece in The Examiner today (November 28) is something more than alarming once it really sinks in. If we think about it, this whole Birchalls fiscal fiasco has more than likely cost Launceston's long suffering ratepayers much more than the reported $2M.
Thinking about the years of lost rate revenue, lost expenditure on design work for the works program that were never to be, the legal costs involved in defending the undefendable, the city's ratepayers have been taken on an expensive fiscal frolic on the apparent assumption that they have no need to make a profit.
Then comes the lost opportunities with the car park owner taking a considerable hit seemingly at the expense of the Council and the good Councillors working together on some ill conceived scheme to build a bus terminal.
This whole affair is a 'mare's nest' (pun intended) and the city councillors and the cabal of fiscal wizards among them have not come up looking all that clever.
One of the sums that nobody seems to have done yet is what has the total cost to ratepayer been thus far? Then, once that's known, how many years of executive salaries would that cost have otherwise met? Then there is the cost of the consequent lost opportunities?
Ray Norman, Launceston
WHILE the 40 block subdivision at Beechford is a wonderful idea as far as housing goes, it raises the question of roads. All the houses being built will increase heavy vehicle traffic (concrete trucks, etc) on the roads leading into Beechford and lead to deterioration of road surfaces. This has been the case on the Weymouth, Lulworth road and the Georgetown Council does not seem to be capable of keeping the road in a safe condition. All we see on this road and the Industry Road are patches over the top of already patched sections of the road. It is not the fault of inclement weather as it occurs all year round. If the council cannot maintain this one road how can they possibly be able to maintain another two roads leading to another coastal township? All I can think is that if there was a mountain bike track there more money and effort would be put into it, but like Weymouth and Lulworth, there isn't a mountain bike track so the roads will probably end up being a pothole riddled track with very little effort put into keeping them in a safe condition.
Rocky Alder, Lulworth
AS IS usual, the leader of the opposition attacked the Prime Minister regarding his response to the actions of the Chinese Navy. Of course he did not enlighten us on what as to the course of action he would have taken given that the previous government could not even get China to respond to their telephone calls yet alone any dialogue.
A Carter, Launceston
IT IS a great pity, in my opinion, that by calling for new gas projects to proceed our Climate Change Minister, Chris Bowen, is providing false comfort to many people of Australia who trust our Federal Government to act as a shield against using products that scientists warn can be harmful.
Natural gas is one of three fossil fuels including coal and oil, when burned to supply energy, that are the prime causes of human induced climate change.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
IN RESPONSE to: 'New stadium would need 'five or six AC/DC concerts each year'':
How thoroughly unsurprising. That this information has to come to light this way shows just how deceitful the Premier has been in trying to pull the wool over our eyes in stating over and over that this vainglorious monument to himself will be good for all Tasmanians. MAC 1.0 is a bankrupting disaster in the making. MAC 2.0 however, with its completely different finance structure and much better considered design, in spite of being more costly is a far better risk to take on, with far better end results for "all Tasmanians". Mac 1.0 is the south's equivalent to the moribund Pulp Mill, and its similar fate awaits. In either case, given the sheer numbers expected to attend the site, without state-wide passenger rail integrated into whatever eventuates, there will be congestion chaos. And with the rail line already severed at the Bridgewater bridge redevelopment, the future of statewide transportation has already been compromised. Yet more proof of our politicians and bureaucrats' inability to plan for anything outside the election cycle. Tasmanians deserve so much better.
Dale Newman, Launceston
