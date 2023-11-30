The Examiner
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

What is the real cost to ratepayers of Birchalls fiscal fiasco

November 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What is the real cost to ratepayers of Birchalls fiscal fiasco
What is the real cost to ratepayers of Birchalls fiscal fiasco

NICK Clark's piece in The Examiner today (November 28) is something more than alarming once it really sinks in. If we think about it, this whole Birchalls fiscal fiasco has more than likely cost Launceston's long suffering ratepayers much more than the reported $2M.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.