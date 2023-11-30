What is the real cost to ratepayers of Birchalls fiscal fiasco

WHILE the 40 block subdivision at Beechford is a wonderful idea as far as housing goes, it raises the question of roads. All the houses being built will increase heavy vehicle traffic (concrete trucks, etc) on the roads leading into Beechford and lead to deterioration of road surfaces. This has been the case on the Weymouth, Lulworth road and the Georgetown Council does not seem to be capable of keeping the road in a safe condition. All we see on this road and the Industry Road are patches over the top of already patched sections of the road. It is not the fault of inclement weather as it occurs all year round. If the council cannot maintain this one road how can they possibly be able to maintain another two roads leading to another coastal township? All I can think is that if there was a mountain bike track there more money and effort would be put into it, but like Weymouth and Lulworth, there isn't a mountain bike track so the roads will probably end up being a pothole riddled track with very little effort put into keeping them in a safe condition.

