YouTuber stink prompts Parks and Wildlife to review filming profit policies

Tasmania's National Park service has admitted aspects of its business model may not be in line with how people create and consume video content.
YouTubers wanting to make videos in Tasmania's wild places have been kicking up a stink in recent months after one of their number was accused of breaching National Park regulations.
On Tuesday, November 28, the Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) issued a statement saying they were reviewing some of their policies, but they also said existing licences are standardised and any creator wishing to work outside their bounds can apply to do so.
"This is a simple process that is open and available to all business licence holders... [to] enable the activity to be assessed for impact on the natural and cultural values of the area," they said.
Turners Beach man Rob Parsons made a video in August saying he had been investigated by the PWS for offences related to drone usage and lighting fires.
At the time he said the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania (NRE Tas) had written a letter saying he also needed a business licence because he used Tasmania's wild places to create content for profit.
At the time he said he had applied for a nature-based tourism business licence and accepted that he had "influence on others" and needed "to be responsible", but posted more videos in the time since complaining about the PWS.
The stoush was also raised in parliament by southern independent Kristie Johnston.
Mr Parsons' calls were echoed by other YouTubers including fellow hiker Levi Triffitt, and in October YouTuber Andrew St Pierre White published a video on his 4xOverland channel with Mr Parsons and Harry Fisher, another outdoor creator, criticising the PWS and saying its model was outdated and "severely limiting" for content creators.
Responses online have been mixed, with many commenters supporting the maligned YouTubers and many others saying rules and regulations about drone usage and fires were clear and well founded.
In a statement, the PWS said they were aware of the commentary online and questions around "whether the existing rules remain fit for purpose".
They said the PWS priorities were "managing environmental impacts and supporting visitor safety", but that they were reviewing commercial filming policies "to ensure it better reflects not only traditional forms of commercial filming, but also accounts for contemporary operators, such as online content creators".
Mr Parsons quickly commented on the post calling the PWS a "pack of hypocrites" and accused them of profiteering.
