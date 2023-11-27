Northern high schools go toe-to-toe in regional basketball tournament

Junior basketballers from across the North and North-East have showcased their skills at the Northern Regional High School Tournament at Elphin Sports Centre.
Split into grades seven-and-eight and nine-and-10, there were a total of 45 teams across eight divisions taking to the court.
In the 7/8 boys one, Queechy High School and St Patrick's College appeared to be in a league of their own as they dominated the group stage.
But after St Patrick's won their group contest, Queechy claimed revenge in the final 52-39 in large thanks to Oliver Spray's 18 points.
In division two, Kings Meadows High School finished champions following a close contest in the final against St Patrick's which finished 49-44.
In the 7/8 girls one, St Patrick's went unbeaten throughout, but Deloraine gave it their all in the final to fall just short 35-32.
The two final was a more one-sided affair with St Patrick's reaching all four of the 7/8 finals and winning their second 35-17 against Prospect High School.
In the 9/10 boys 1, Riverside High and St Patrick's battled in a hotly-contested match, but St Patrick's proved too strong in the end to win 41-34, with nine players scoring and only Campbell Waterhouse (12) reaching double figures.
The division two grand final was the first to not feature St Patrick's with Brooks and Prospect high schools going at it.
Brooks' stifling defence was too much for Prospect to handle, as they cruised to a 41-16 victory.
After St Patrick's win in the boys' final, Riverside got revenge in the girls' 9/10 1 decider with the scores finishing 36-30.
Sophie Ryan was best for Riverside, managing 12 points to help her side to victory.
Scotch Oakburn and Prospect played out the division two final, with the former winning 28-22.
That was in large part due to Ava Boyle's amazing performance, in which she scored 16 of her team's 28 points.
