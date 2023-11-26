The Examiner
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Emu Bay? Flightless fellow found inspecting timber at Burnie port

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
November 26 2023 - 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The emu, whose neck appears to be injured, wandering around the storage yard at Burnie. Picture supplied
The emu, whose neck appears to be injured, wandering around the storage yard at Burnie. Picture supplied

An unusual sight greeted morning walkers passing by the Port of Burnie on Sunday, November 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.