Kind-hearted bin collector exemplifies true Launceston spirit

Launceston City Council employees are often the target of criticism by some members of an otherwise ill-informed public.
It was therefore my pleasure to receive exceptional service from one such person whilst walking adjacent to the Cataract Gorge reserve last Saturday morning.
I had picked up a small bag of refuse presumably inadvertently discarded by another dog walker. As I crossed the Gorge access road a rather large LCC garbage collection truck passed me by.
The driver, having recognised the small bag I was carrying, stopped his vehicle, reversed and then indicated I should dispose of my small bag into the yawning rear jaws of his vehicle.
I did so and gave him a wave indicating my thanks and received the same in return.
It may seem a somewhat trivial event, however, in these times of truly awful human conflict with its attendant tragic loss of lives in other parts of our world, this one very small act of consideration somewhat restores my understanding of humanity and the innate kindness within us all.
There is ever more concern with the balance between male and female employees: is this concern a move toward ending or perpetuating discrimination?
If we take the example of religious discrimination which once was a concern we may note that nobody counts the number of Catholics versus Protestants or Christians versus Muslims or Hindus or atheists who once were actively discriminated against.
No, we ignore an employee's religious inclination and evaluate them only on their abilities and merits in the role they are employed to execute.
Prioritising gender balance simply perpetuates discrimination changing only the nature of the problem.
Gender equality is frequently ignored when the ratio already favours women such as in nursing, early educators, child care and other female dominated professions.
Only when, as we have done for religion and nationality, we stop counting and evaluate candidates on their abilities alone can we say that gender discrimination has ended.
As I write this letter, I am surrounded by print, radio, and television advertisements (along with dozens of online messages) extolling me to buy things and save money.
I also read comments by well-meaning journalists and media commentators decrying such sales events like Black Friday as 'a frenzy of consumerism in a cost-of-living crisis'. Such comments denigrate both the commercial trade and the consumer.
An intelligent observation will reveal that no one is required or forced to buy.
That is the individual's free choice, but if you need something, what better time to buy it than when prices are heavily discounted?
Combining such sales events into defined periods also makes it easier for the purchaser to compare prices, ensuring that prices are genuine discounts as retailers strive to offer the maximum advantage against their competitors.
Such major sales events should be the subject of praise rather than criticism.
Commentators who express adverse opinions may fail to see the economic benefits of a thriving economy or, worse, believe that their readers are so unsophisticated in their personal and financial management that they flock to shops to spend money they don't have on things they don't want.
I say to my fellow shoppers - enjoy the discounts.
The original Black Friday was when a Friday fell on the supposed 'cursed' day 13 of the month.
Nowadays it is entirely different - hijacked by Thanksgiving Day in the USA and held every fourth Thursday of November in order to coerce a shopping frenzy initiated by the 'buy now, or you will miss out' premise.
I may purchase on Friday the 13th, but damned if I'll succumb to the obvious sales pressure of the other Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.