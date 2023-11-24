Kalofonos inspires as athletics nationals fires starting pistol

Junior athletes aged 10-12 have arrived from all across the country at St Leonards' athletics track for the school sport Australia 12 years and under track and field championships.
While some have faced many challenges getting to Launceston, perhaps none have had quite the battle that 10-year-old Alexis Kalofonos has faced.
Dealing with cerebral palsy since birth, the NSW-born Queenslander has put aside her physical ailment and recent ill health to deliver strong performances on the track and in the field across a variety of disciplines.
A student of Ashmore State School, the state karate champion and baseball representative will be competing in 100-metres, 200m, discus, 800m and long jump, with the multi-talented star claiming silver medals in the last two of those disciplines.
"I do love sports and it's very good for me. It can help with my leg and like the strength in my arms and legs," Alexis said.
"I love how fun it all is and you get to meet new people and you get to learn about the sport and how to play it.
Asked what her favourite of the five disciplines she was competing is, Alexis said she like them all equally.
"That's hard, because I like all of them, like they're all very fun to do," she said.
Her contagiously positive mindset is one that brings great pride to her mother Linda, who said Alexis was an inspiration to all those around her.
"She's determined, she's committed and she doesn't let her cerebral palsy stop her from anything. She does not use it as an excuse," Linda said.
"She makes sure that in anything she gets treated the same, she wants to be pushed as hard as anyone else."
Friday evening marked the first day of the event, which is set to go across the weekend.
