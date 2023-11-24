Clark, Knowles to make state debut as Northern four head to championships

Two Northern Tasmanian cricketers will make their state underage debuts at next week's under-19 national championships.
Mowbray's Lachlan Clark and South Launceston's Oliver Knowles will don the Tigers' kit for the first time in Albury, while experienced state representatives Aidan O'Connor and Thomas Dwyer will join them.
Clark, 18, made his first-grade debut for Mowbray in 2021 and has been playing senior cricket since a young age, having played more than 90 games for TCL side Legana alongside his Cricket North commitments.
He has scored valuable lower-order runs while bowling well this season, while 17-year-old Knowles is making his presence felt at the top of the order for the Knights.
The Scotch Oakburn student, who was a part of South Laucneston's T20 premiership win last season, has scored 132 runs at 22 so far this year.
O'Connor has been named in the squad, having just played his second match for Tasmania's second XI in Victoria. The Tasmanians chased down 423 in the fourth innings, with O'Connor bowling 12 overs throughout the match.
Dwyer has been a shining light for Mowbray this season, producing knocks of 64 and 34 in recent weeks while batting at number four.
Coach Andrew Gale, who is Cricket Tasmania's pathways head coach, is excited to see the group of young men represent their state.
"We are looking forward to seeing our Tasmanian pathway players compete at this year's under-19 male national championship," he said.
"We have recently restructured our pathway squads and the group have had some great training leading into the competition
"The squad sees a great blend of South, North and North-West players. This championship provides them with a great opportunity to showcase their ability."
New Town's Jesse Willmott will captain the side, which plays their first game against ACT next Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.