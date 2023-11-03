O'Connor produces half-century in 'challenging' first Tasmanian experience

Riverside's Aidan O'Connor has looked back on a 'challenging but enjoyable' first experience for Tasmania's second XI.
The 17-year-old represented the side against Queensland from Monday to Thursday as the Tigers were defeated by four wickets.
The home side chased down 355 in the final innings, with the Tigers making 404 and 8-251 (declared) in their two innings.
"It was obviously very challenging to start off with but all of the support from all of the boys got me through the first innings from both teams," O'Connor said.
"Then I tried to find my feet in the last two, so it was obviously very challenging but very enjoyable and something I'd love to do in the future."
And find his feet he did, with the rookie-contracted all-rounder hitting a counter-attacking 59 off 83 balls after coming in when the Tigers were 6-120.
"I was just trying to take the game on," he said.
"It was a nice pitch to bat on and we were in a bit of trouble when I went out to bat so I thought 'bugger it, why not have a bit of a crack' and it paid off.
"It was nice to be out there with Zac Curtain (93 off 154) as well, making some runs - to put a partnership on like that was like junior cricket again."
With the ball, O'Connor bowled seven overs for 19 runs in the first innings before claiming the scalp of Queensland opener Angus Lovell in the second, finishing with 1-18 off three.
"You can't really miss against them because they are that good, so it was just about aiming really small - so you aim small and miss small," he said.
"My first spell was pretty bad and it got better after that, my next three spells for the game weren't too bad.
"Pace doesn't really matter for them because they've faced a lot quicker, so I was just bowling in the spot and seeing how I go."
There is no rest for O'Connor, who will play for the Greater Northern Raiders in their match-up on Saturday before turning out for Riverside against Launceston on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.