Christmas lights display host cries foul on council road closure fee

Max Jago's annual Christmas lights display at his home Alanvale Road has consistently drawn crowds of merry viewers - often to the point of causing congestion as far as the East Tamar Highway.
Historically the City of Launceston council had not agreed to close the street at his request as it would cause further disruption, but had approved traffic management plans.
This year, the council is willing to close the road, however, this would come with a $4 per square metre charge - something which would be levied on any event using a public road.
Mr Jago said he was not willing to pay the maximum $8000 charge if the event required the whole street to be blocked off as the event was "for the community to enjoy".
Mayor Matthew Garwood said the council recognised the display, which was on private property, was significant to the community but previous attempts at managing the sheer volume of traffic had not worked.
The mayor said as Christmas Eve fell on a Sunday there were likely to be fewer cars around, however, closing the road would still cause disruption.
"There's no doubt this event has been a drawcard for many people in our community, which brings a number of challenges to one of our major arterial roads on Christmas Eve," Cr Garwood said.
"The council understands the inconvenience of road closures on a wide range of road users and a fee has been put in place to encourage event organisers and developers to re-assess whether a road closure is actually needed, or whether another solution should be prioritised - or a different location found for a particular event altogether."
Cr Garwood said in some circumstances, the fee would be waived.
"It's really important to note that the council can and will consider requests to waive fees associated with road space occupation and Mr Jago has been informed about this process," he said.
Mr Jago said he was yet to put the paperwork to waive the fee as he had received conflicting advice about the process.
He said even if the application was approved at the next council meeting scheduled for November 30, it would be "too little, too late".
"They've come back and said that you can apply to have it waived," he said.
"It has to go before councillors for a vote, but by the time it goes through it's too little, too late.
"I won't have time to set it up anymore."
Mr Jago said the display, which he put together of his own volition, was a "great social experience" and brought the community together - something he felt made it qualify for an exemption.
"It's a community-based event," he said.
"It's for the community to enjoy.
"Why are they making people that run something of their own cost for the community pay these fees? Why should I be paying the fee?"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.