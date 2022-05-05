Newnham man George Maxwell Tregaskis-Jago, otherwise known as Max Jago, has been revealed as one of several so-called 'ghost candidates' put forward by Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party to run in electoral seats far away from their registered addresses.
The Australian Electoral Commission has confirmed that Max Jago's nomination form lists his Newnham address, despite One Nation listing him as their candidate for the House of Representatives in the seat of Lindsay, New South Wales, well over a 1000 kilometres away.
Mr Jago rose to notoriety in recent years after lavishly decorating his Newnham address with Christmas and Halloween lights.
Earlier this year, Mr Jago was also found guilty of listening to a private conversation at the Launceston Police Station using a tracking device he owned.
He was fined $1500 in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Mr Jago is one of around a dozen candidates put forward by One Nation who do not reside in the seats they are purported to be running in. It should be noted that there is no regulation or law prohibiting a candidate from running in an electorate in which they do not live.
It should also be noted that his conviction earlier this year does not prohibit him from running in the election as the court-ordered fine does not meet the legal threshold for disqualification, which requires the offence be punishable by imprisonment for one year or longer under Commonwealth or state law.
A spokesperson for One Nation confirmed that the party was aware of the conviction, but declined to comment pending an appeal currently before the court.
Mr Jago was contacted regarding his nomination in the seat of Lindsay but also declined to comment, deferring instead to his party's media team.
When asked if Mr Jago was actively campaigning in the seat of Lindsay, a One Nation spokesperson said "all One Nation candidates are actively campaigning".
Despite that claim, Mr Jago's election profile on the One Nation website appears unfinished and contains only his name and the seat he purportedly is running in.
