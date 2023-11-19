The Examiner
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Cost of releasing immigration detainees 'insane' while people live in tents

By Letters to the Editor
November 20 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cost of releasing immigration detainees 'insane' while people live in tents
Cost of releasing immigration detainees 'insane' while people live in tents

IMMIGRATION RELEASE 'INSANITY'

WHERE does it end? $180,000 per month for ankle tracking bracelets, multi millions in compensation claims, accommodation, fortnightly welfare payments as reported in The Examiner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.