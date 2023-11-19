Cost of releasing immigration detainees 'insane' while people live in tents

WHERE does it end? $180,000 per month for ankle tracking bracelets, multi millions in compensation claims, accommodation, fortnightly welfare payments as reported in The Examiner.
There are people in Launceston living in tents.
It is hard to make any sense of the High Court landmark decision to release and put in risk the Australian community safety, such people like a known killer, an Indonesian Commando who brutally killed his wife and burned her body and others with serious sexual crimes.
This is insane. The High Court released all the long term temporary protection visa holders into our society.
They originally were put in detention because they illegally arrived in Australia jumping the queue, many to escape the law of their country. The reasons given are if some of them were returned to their country of origin they would be executed.
I believe the law now in Australia is that if you are a refugee with an Australian Visa and commit a serious crime like rape you risk deportment how can this be possibly be any different?
I am a compassionate man and appalled at wrongdoing or unlawful any taking of freedom or liberty, but we all must abide by the rules to avoid anarchy but this defies common sense.
The Federal Government is now scrambling to bring in some form of protection, and why has it taken so long to identify this anomaly? Appalled and Amazed.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
THE sirens wail, the bombs fall and there is nowhere to go. Even worse, there is no food, water, medicine, electricity or sanitation.
Besieged and bombed, this is not Berlin or the Warsaw Ghetto but Gaza today, with hospitals under attack and infiltration by their powerful neighbour, convinced that the terrorist group has been in tunnels under the hospital.
Regardless of the truth or otherwise of that, surely to invade a hospital is against international law. Surely to bomb and kill civilians, especially women and children, is also regarded as a war crime, although our leaders are a bit squeamish to call that out!
As one letter writer said, Macron seems to be the only leader with the guts to say it as it is and until others, especially Joe Biden, come down heavy on Netanyahu and his ultra-right colleagues then the elimination of the Palestinians will continue.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
THE senate inquiry into the Optus outage did not seem to show much brilliance in understanding the problem.
No one knows what electrons will sometimes do in electronics, the science is to get them to do as we direct, but that does not always work as there are still unknown factors present in electron and sub-particle activity.
Electrons will always have unknown reactive factors we cannot control but have to deal with, and there will always be unpredictable factors and problems beyond our best effort of control.
It would appear Senator Hansen-Young needs to read a few books on computer electron forces, movements and functions.
They need to stop blaming people for their own ignorance on these matters, electrons will always misbehave beyond the best of control functions.
That is the way they function, get used to the fact that every so often problems with atoms will arise, beyond blame.
The Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, understood the unexplainable factors involved but others did not.
Telstra has had their share of close calls but being monolithic they have error by pass systems. It is pathetic that when errors evolve some dullards appear compelled to blame someone instead of the rogue electrons.
Gil May, Forestdale
