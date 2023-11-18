'Justice', closure for Hillcrest families wanted as coronial delay drags on

The coronial inquest into the death of six children in the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy of 2021 will continue to be delayed, despite charges being laid, the families' lawyers say.
The lawyers of the children's families were speaking in Devonport on November 18 following Taz-Zorb being charged by the Director of Public Prosecutions with a category two offence under the Work Health and Safety Act.
That offence alleges the operator of the jumping castle, which lifted into the air causing children to fall ultimately killing six pupils, failed to comply with a health and safety duty in a way that exposed the children to a risk of death or serious injury.
"Unfortunately, it's likely that more time will be needed and prosecutions will likely need to be finalised to add to the final outcomes for the families," Maurice Blackburn senior associate Gezime Vasic said.
"We would probably suggest six to 12 months [for the prosecutions to be complete] depending on how fast the court can hear the matter."
Maurice Blackburn's principal lawyer Dimi Ioannou confirmed that when the criminal proceedings are finalised, they would then pursue the coronial inquest.
She also said they would be pursuing civil lawsuits on behalf of all the families.
"It's too early to tell [what those lawsuits will involve] but they will be overseen by the courts," she said.
When asked what they were hoping to achieve from the criminal proceedings, Ms Vasic simply said "justice".
"We want answers as to why we lost six beautiful children," she said.
Ms Ioannou said the families were pushing for a public inquest.
"They are welcoming the recommendations of the coroner in finding answers as to what happened on that tragic day in December 2021," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.