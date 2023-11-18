The Examiner
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

'Justice', closure for Hillcrest families wanted as coronial delay drags on

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
Updated November 18 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kylie Stewart and Miranda Dodt embrace following the press conference in Devonport. Picture by Eve Woodhouse
Kylie Stewart and Miranda Dodt embrace following the press conference in Devonport. Picture by Eve Woodhouse

The coronial inquest into the death of six children in the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy of 2021 will continue to be delayed, despite charges being laid, the families' lawyers say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Woods

Rodney Woods

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.