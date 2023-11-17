Pools and views: Five lux homes for sale in Launceston right now

Two million will buy you a lot in Northern Tasmania.
From city stunners to slick suburban hideouts, here are five luxury homes you can buy in greater Launceston this weekend.
A touch of grandeur envelopes this Victorian home on the fringe of Cataract Gorge.
Interstate buyers have showed plenty of interest in the property, which enjoys an elevated position over the city and Tamar River.
"It's in that exclusive part of Trevallyn - you're right on the Gorge," Bushby and Creese's George Bushby said.
"It's pretty unique to have the views, the location that it is and then how they've terraced the backyard to have flat, usable land."
A long internal driveway leads to one of South Launceston's most attractive homes.
The property boasts beautiful gardens, a spacious courtyard, and a master bedroom with views up the Tamar River.
Sims Property's Richard Sims said the property's private, secluded nature was a huge drawcard.
"You wouldn't ever know it's there," Mr Sims said.
"You have this open vista of the mountains and the city beyond which is quite unique."
This 2017-built home is a 35-minute drive to Launceston, or just 20 minutes from Bridport.
'Little Barn Farm' - a covered dressage arena, stables and studio - make it a dream property for horse lovers.
"It's quite rare being very focused on equine - especially that showyard which is undercover, the stables, the pasture and backing onto river as well," McGrath Launceston's Josh Hart said.
"It's a special property in that regard."
An alfresco area and in-ground swimming pool look out over green expanses of pasture and bushland.
When it comes to big blocks and big family houses, Relbia might well be state capital.
Local and interstate families have accounted for most of the interest in this 10-acre property, which takes in a tennis court and indoor swimming pool.
"[We're getting] a few people that are downsizing as well that are coming off farms," Mr Bushby said.
"[They're] still wanting a bit of land and gardens surrounding them and the privacy, but wanting to be closer to town."
If ever there was a holiday home within a home, it's 8 Whymper Court.
The custom-built property takes in a cinema, home gym and games room, as well as a basketball court, pizza oven and landscaped playground outside.
The property also borders the trail-filled Kate Reed Reserve.
"We're finding these days people want a home they can have as a sanctuary," Mr Hart said.
'We've got a home here with up to six car spaces, a basketball court up the back ... and it's got allocation that you could put a swimming pool in the backyard as well."
