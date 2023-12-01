Tasmanian sport recognises the boy who ran everywhere and became a basketball champ

Ian was five when his father died. In the months and years after Fred's death there was a great sorrow in the Davies house. Despite the ever-present sadness, Ian and Helen made friends, as kids do. However, Joan was so depressed she never overcame her loss. In March 1965 Joan decided to start a new life in America - she took her two children to live near her sister in the Midwest, at Galesburg, Illinois. On the night before the family flew out of Launceston's Western Junction aerodrome, Ian and I made a pact that we would write to each other regularly, which we did for several years.