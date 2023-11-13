From the Archives: Adam Gilchrist, Peter Garrett visit Launceston

What was happening in Launceston this week 15 years ago?
This 'From the Archives' gallery shows events for the week November 6-12, 2008.
Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist signed books in Launceston, while Environment Minister and ex-Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett visited QVMAG in Inveresk.
James Lowe was congratulated by two of his children Baylee and Aliyah after he was judged the best NAB Auskick centre in the state.
Cameron Thompson and Corry Goodluck were pictured with their prize winning yearling heifers at the Westbury Show.
Sam Rawlings, Jimmy Squires, Kyle Zanetto and Braidy Squires played a round at the Riverside Golf Club.
BJs played against Saints in softball, and Trevallyn cricketers Phil Richards, Peter Walker and Brent Kettle celebrate their personal milestones with the club.
The Remembrance Day ceremony was held at Launceston Cenotaph, where Stephen Hurd of Navy Headquarters Tasmania was pictured with son William, 5, wearing medals belonging to his great-grandfather.
Fairies Isla Higgins, 8, and Lily Long, 9, of the Tas Academy of Dance, were photographed in Lady Ferrall's garden, Newstead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.