Scotch Oakburn students do not care about residents when it comes to parking

Our federal government is keeping us in the dark by choosing not to release the Office of National Intelligence climate change risk assessment report. At this point we are locking in an unlivable future for our kids with climate inaction. We need to act decisively by declaring a climate emergency and respond with a proportionate & coordinated war-like effort to have any chance of containing what is already in the pipeline. We must aim for zero emissions well before 2050. So important the likes of Ros and her fellow activists call the govt out highlighting the urgency and telling the truth.

