Scotch Oakburn students do not care about residents when it comes to parking

I EMPATHISE with Essie Smith (The Examiner, November 8), and understand her logic in seeking time restricted parking in Riverdale Grove. But, regrettably, this will not solve the problem.
We live in Docking Court where parking is limited to 2 hours, plus one spot which is 5 minutes. These constraints mean nothing to the Scotch Oakburn children, whose cars fill the cul-de-sac Monday to Friday.
Over the years, a couple of residents have contacted the Council about the situation only to be told "We don't have the resources to patrol all restricted parking areas".
So Ms Smith, for the foreseeable future, aspects of our lives will continue to be shaped by arrogant (or sight-impaired) youths, yet another church-associated organisation indifferent to those around it, and an under-staffed council.
Notwithstanding, I do reap some benefit from the situation. I'm a retired academic who still publishes periodically. I'm presently investigating 'public incivility', and Docking Court provides an ongoing 'pool' of eligible subjects. Daily data collection is done by recording car details; this enables longitudinal information about recidivists (number plates), driver age (P Plates), economic categories (Modern Audis vs elderly Mazdas), and so forth.
Graeme Tonks, Newstead
WE ARE staying in Launceston three nights during our circuit of Tasmania and have been happily surprised by the feel and ambiance of your central city.
It's so easy to knock down old buildings and allow the new to dwarf and over shadow the old. But you must be strong.
We're not comparing Launceston to Paris, but the French have strictly ruled the flavour of most of Paris by restricting heights and encouraging retaining the old. The result is a comfortable, human sized city that reeks of atmosphere and entices visitors.
Our home, Wellington, once sported similarly worthwhile buildings but ever increasing earthquake regulations has seen the large majority demolished and what we are left with doesn't match the warmth of Launceston.
So here's a toast to you all and we hope you maintain your purpose and direction.
Mike and Gill Regan, Wellington NZ
I TOTALLY agree with today's editorial about the cynical self promotional exercise undertaken by Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson in Israel, which did absolutely nothing to either help the situation in Gaza nor to polish their tarnished reputations.
Maybe Donald Trump could have joined them, then we would have seen the reincarnation of the three stooges.
Richard Hill, Newstead
OPTUS runs the risk of morphing into Noptus unless it compensates its clients for financial losses incurred because of the outage.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
DENIS Lynch you got it right (The Examiner, November 9). Your daughter waiting for an ambulance for three hours is poor and a lady dies in an ambulance ramp, but the Premier seems to think a footy stadium is more important than lives and medical system. He has blood on his hands.
Paul Barron, Newnham
UTMOST respect for Ros Lewis whose passion and heartfelt concern for the welfare of humanity draws attention to climate change as it increasingly wreaks havoc upon our world. (The Examiner, November 7).
Our federal government is keeping us in the dark by choosing not to release the Office of National Intelligence climate change risk assessment report. At this point we are locking in an unlivable future for our kids with climate inaction. We need to act decisively by declaring a climate emergency and respond with a proportionate & coordinated war-like effort to have any chance of containing what is already in the pipeline. We must aim for zero emissions well before 2050. So important the likes of Ros and her fellow activists call the govt out highlighting the urgency and telling the truth.
Jennifer Seccull, Ranelagh
POLICE and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis is surely playing with fire if he tries to implement this outrageous fire levy. One farmer says he will see some farmers' contribution increase from $4000 to $28,000 and if it goes ahead they will stop volunteering as emergency responders.
Well, Felix don't you realise these farmers are the people that provide all our food and they have a lot of support from the people that vote? If the people go hungry you could find your party in opposition after the next election. This is going to hurt too many people so think it over very seriously.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.