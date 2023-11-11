The Examiner
Scotch Oakburn students do not care about residents when it comes to parking

I EMPATHISE with Essie Smith (The Examiner, November 8), and understand her logic in seeking time restricted parking in Riverdale Grove. But, regrettably, this will not solve the problem.

