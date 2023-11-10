BridgeLane blitzes Poatina climb as Coupland dominates women's first stage

The punishing climb in Poatina allowed for an exciting finish in stage two of the men's Tour of Tasmania, while Mackenzie Coupland left her competition far behind in the women's field.
Team BridgeLane rider Matthew Greenwood's 2:10:50 hours was quick enough to see him over the line in first place, with his teammate Rhys Robotham six seconds behind but split by individual rider Alexander Evans.
Meanwhile later in the day, Coupland led the way for Cycling Development Foundation as she raced over the line in 2:31:22, more than a minute ahead of Team BridgeLane's Emily Watts and Butterfields Racing's Katelyn Nicholson.
It was another strong day for Burnie brothers Will and Alex Eaves who finished 10th and 22nd respectively, with the former climbing into fourth in the young rider classification.
Stage one winner Liam White had a tougher time of things to come home in 20th spot, while prologue winner Max Hobson finished exactly a minute off the lead in eighth.
With Sam McKee out of the tour, Commonwealth Games mountain biker Sam Fox followed his 50th in the first stage to place 45th following the challenging climb.
The Tour of Tasmania moves up to the North-West Coast for the weekend, with Saturday's Penguin/Gunns Plains Loop a 133.3-kilometre stage before the criterium in Devonport on Sunday rounds out the event for both men and women.
