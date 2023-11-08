Climber breaks through Bourke Street pain barrier to win Tour prologue

"I didn't expect it but I wanted it."
Max Hobson traded the dirt for the road and came up trumps in the iconic Tour of Tasmania prologue on Wednesday night.
The event tasks riders with an imposing 550-metre zigzag course up Launceston's steep Bourke Street.
The 21-year-old from Brisbane held on by 0.24 of a second to claim victory with his time of 1.19.05 minutes.
He finished just ahead of Declan Trezise, another 21-year-old from Brisbane, and James Derrick who registered (1.19.29) and (1.20.76) in their time trials.
Trezise was the second-last rider, of the 68 competitors, to take on the grueling course which features 62m of climbing.
Hobson said it was a shock to hold on in such dramatic fashion.
The one hundred-odd spectators, sprawled along the hill, could hear some riders gasping for breath and see others twisting up their faces at the end in exhaustion.
But it was Hobson's bread and butter given his experience cornering and climbing on the dirt.
"It's pretty crazy, I've been doing it for just over 10 years now," he said.
"I'm used to it but it's always fun hearing people (in the crowd) clapping, especially people who don't race bikes."
Hobson is riding as an individual rather than in a team and explained how he would tackle that challenge across the coming days.
"On the road stages it will be a bit harder with no support but it'll be exciting so I've just got to piggy back off the people I know," he said.
Mitchell McGovern, who finished fourth overall, was the fastest rider under 21 with a time of 1:21.05.
Thursday's stage is a 112-kilometre ride from George Town to Kyena.
Max Hobson 1.19.05
Declan Trezise 1.19.29
James Derrick 1.20.76
Young rider: Mitchell McGovern 1:21.05
