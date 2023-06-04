The Examiner
Home/Council and Politics

Proposal to re-purpose decommissioned Bell Bay Power Station welcomed by government

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
June 4 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abel Energy CEO Michael Van Baarle, Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone CEO Susie Bower, George Town Mayor Greg Kieser, Hydro Tasmania CEO Ian Brooksbank and Energy Minister Guy Barnett at the Bell Bay site. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Abel Energy CEO Michael Van Baarle, Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone CEO Susie Bower, George Town Mayor Greg Kieser, Hydro Tasmania CEO Ian Brooksbank and Energy Minister Guy Barnett at the Bell Bay site. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The state government on Sunday welcomed a proposal to redevelop the decommissioned Bell Bay Power Station into a $1.2 billion green methanol and hydrogen plant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Council and Politics
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.