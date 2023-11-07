'Our best yet': Melbourne Cup Day fundraiser hailed a success

An array of colourful dresses and fanciful fascinators were not just on show at Flemington on Tuesday, November 7.
Heads turned in Launceston as locals donned their best frocks for the annual Friends of Clifford Craig's Melbourne Cup luncheon.
Luncheon coordinator Angela Medwin said the event was a wonderful excuse to get dressed up.
"It's always nice to have a reason to dress up, and it is for a good cause," Mrs Medwin said.
The Friends of Clifford Craig are a group of dedicated volunteers who raise money for the Clifford Craig Foundation's medical research program in Northern Tasmania.
Mrs Medwin said each year volunteers raise close to $30,000 - with the Melbourne Cup Luncheon one of their most popular events.
"It has always been a very popular fundraiser for us; I think this might be our best yet," she said.
"It raises money that stays here in the north, and it's always good to catch up with your girlfriends."
Mrs Medwin said more than 90 people gathered at Launceston's TasTAFE Drysdale Campus for the 31st edition of the luncheon.
"I really want to thank everyone who keeps returning to our great fundraiser," she said.
"And we'll be on again next year.
"I am retiring this year as a coordinator, but I have a great lady who will be helping next year, and we'll still keep going."
