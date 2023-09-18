Tasmanian Tour de France star Richie Porte is getting back behind the event which launched his illustrious cycling career.
Winning the Tour of Tasmania in 2008 set the Hadspen rider on the road to 13 years in the elite WorldTour, 33 wins, 17 Grand Tours and two Olympic Games.
Having retired in 2022 - two years after his career highlight of a Tour de France podium - the 38-year-old father-of-two has returned to Launceston where this year's Tour of Tasmania will again begin.
Porte joined enthusiastic cyclists at the top of the Brisbane Street West prologue to reminisce about his victory in the race - secured with a trademark attack up the even more daunting Poatina Hill.
"I grew up with this race and it's great to see it still happening in my backyard," he said.
"This race is the benchmark for up and coming cyclists. If you look at the honour roll of people winning this race, so many winners have gone on to make careers out of cycling in Europe."
One of the oldest and most prestigious cycling events in Australia, the five-day stage race will return from November 8-12, beginning with the established Launceston prologue.
First raced in 1930, the Tour of Tasmania has attracted Australia's most promising riders including Australia's only Tour de France podium finishers Porte and 2011 champion Cadel Evans.
Organisers said Northern Tasmania is home to many passionate cyclists and, with such natural beauty and supporting infrastructure, is the obvious location to host the tour.
Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Tracey Mallett said: "We are thrilled that the Tour of Tasmania is returning to Northern Tasmania. It is a great way for local cyclists to see their heroes in action and we look forward to welcoming elite cyclists to our beautiful part of the world."
Supported by Spirit of Tasmania and the state government, the tour showcases sweeping plains, epic climbs and coastal courses.
Event organiser Sofia Tsamassiros said there would be an opportunity for non-elite cyclists to take part in both the prologue stage in Launceston as well as stage three in Penguin.
"We would love to see all Tasmanians on all kinds of bikes engaged and being involved in the tour in some capacity," she said.
