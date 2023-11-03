Were you at the Ravenswood Pink Ribbon Event? Check out our pics

Forty Two people gathered at the Sunny Hill Tavern in Ravenswood for a Pink Ribbon Event Celebrating 21 Years of raising vital funds for breast cancer research.
They raised $1770 on the day, with a total $2246 being raised for Pink Ribbon day.
Pink Ribbon is a fundraising event, which raises much needed funds and awareness for women affected by cancer. Every day almost 70 women are diagnosed with a form of cancer.
Photographer Craig George went along to catch up with the fundraising event.
