Labor pledges support for specialist Neuroendocrine cancer nurse

Tasmanian Labor on Friday said they would fund a specialist nurse position over three years to support Tasmanians with Neuroendocrine cancer (NETS), if elected.
The disease is the seventh-most common form of cancer in the country, but only one Neuroendocrine care nurse exists in Australia to support some 25,000 Australians with the disease.
Under Labor's policy, a single nurse would be funded for three years, costing $130,000 per year.
Rob Hammond, a Bridport resident who lives with NETS said the addition of a specialist nurse would "100 per cent" make a difference.
"I live in Bridport, we had a doctor surgery originally six and a half days a week," Mr Hammond said.
"When [the doctor] retired, we went back to five days a week and now we are under Ochre Health, and we've got a doctor two days a week.
"Luckily my nurse has been trained to give me this needle; I've had to chop and change but without her comfort, I don't know where to go."
Mr Hammond has spent the past 18 months advocating to bring awareness to the disease, and said the only way to move forward was with a nurse.
"A lot of people won't talk, they'll just rely on their GP but they won't go now because of the cost going up," Mr Hammond said.
"In my experience with the change over in GP's in Bridport and Scottsdale in the North East; I'm sorry, but they just don't know what Neuroendocrine cancer is.
"If you had someone to comfort you or go out to the clinics and train them, it would take the pressure off the medical system for sure."
NeuroEndocrine Cancer Australia chief executive Meredith Cummins said around 500 Tasmanians were living with the cancer, but it was on the rise as 114 new patients were diagnosed this year.
"The awareness of Neuroendocrine cancer is just not out there," Ms Cummins said.
"Were currently doing an awareness campaign and people just don't understand it, and the healthcare professionals just don't know about it."
She said a specialist nurse would be "a great conduit" between health services.
"And enable patients to have somebody who understands them and their disease, and be there to support them," she said.
Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow said while this policy was contingent on Labor winning the next election, the state government could commit to funding it today.
"It's not clear why they haven't, we have written to the state government and numerous health ministers over the years, wanting to understand the government's intention when it comes to a NETS nurse position across Tasmania," Ms Dow said.
She said the role would involve providing education training and building community awareness about the cancer across Tasmania.
"But also provide important peer support and navigational services for patients their families navigating the health system in Tasmania."
Health Minister Guy Barnett said Tasmanians with Neuroendocrine tumours received treatment at the dedicated statewide Endocrine Neoplasia Clinic at the Royal Hobart Hospital.
"Which is recognised both nationally and internationally for its work and research into neuroendocrine tumours," Mr Barnett said.
"Earlier this year, the Rockliff Liberal Government released the Long-Term Plan for Healthcare in Tasmania 2040.
"As part of this, we have committed to the development of a Tasmanian Cancer Plan, to support the Department of Health in improving outcomes for Tasmanians affected by cancer."
