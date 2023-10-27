The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The models were miniature at the Launceston Scale Model Expo

Craig George
By Craig George
October 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The models were miniature but the crowds enormous for those who attended the Launceston Scale Model Expo on Saturday October 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig George

Craig George

Photographer

I have been a photographer at the Examiner Newspaper since February 2021. I am a Master Photographer with the Australian Institute of Professional Photography with over 20 years experience in most genres of photography. I have a passion for fine art, landscape and abstract photography. Feel free to visit my website www.the rawimage.com

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.