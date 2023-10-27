The models were miniature at the Launceston Scale Model Expo

The models were miniature but the crowds enormous for those who attended the Launceston Scale Model Expo on Saturday October 21.
Photographer Craig George went to the see the scale models on display at the Summerdale Community Hall.
The expo is hosted by Launceston Scale Model Club, which has been running the event for 20-plus years and raises funds for different causes each year.
This year's expo was headlined by dioramas of the former Longford motor racing track and a Don Bank Model Railway display.
There were scratch-built dioramas, model kits, trains, farm machinery, die-cast cars, hot wheels and several sales stalls.
Last year's expo raised about $3000 for charity, including $1000 for cystic fibrosis and The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal.
"It's something we enjoy, and then helping the community is something we enjoy giving back to," expo committee co-ordinator Tim Cocker said.
