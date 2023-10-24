End polio now: 'it's important not to take the eye off the ball'

Bright red socks will play an important role in spreading the message to not be complacent in the effort to eradicate life-threatening disease polio.
Rotary clubs across Tasmania will be selling End Polio Now socks to raise funds to continue international vaccination programs.
Rotary Tasmania's End Polio Now chair Marion Cooper said it was important to promote the message far and wide across the island state.
She said Rotary had worked with the World Health Organisation and UNICEF to provide vaccinations, especially in hard to reach places.
There are only two countries known to have active cases of the disease, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
"They're difficult to get to places, and don't trust westerners," Mrs Cooper said.
"They have let women go in to provide vaccinations, but about 200 women have died doing so.
"A lot of money has been spent and lot of lives lost, so if we don't get rid of it all, we're all at risk."
She said the threat persisted so long as there was even one case worldwide.
"It's important not to take the eye off the ball," she said.
"If we stop now, that's millions of dollars lost."
All of Tasmania remained at risk unless the disease was eradicated, Mrs Cooper said.
"It demonstrates how vulnerable we are," she said.
Tasmanians can support by making a donation or purchasing the bright socks at $10 a pair with $5 going towards the fund.
Longford Rotary Community Shop is one of the Northern location to purchase the socks or to make a donation.
