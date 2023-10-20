The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Offer higher pay to Launceston's Metro bus workers

October 21 2023 - 10:26am
IT'S FAIRLY obvious to the average MTT user that the state's MTT buses are run poorly, especially down the southern part of the state. The blame has to be shared between the State Government and Metro. The latest fiasco concerning the mechanics or lack thereof with Metro admitting that they spent thousands on contract mechanics because they say there isn't enough of their own to do the job and to put it simply its due to the pay rate they are receiving and you can't blame the worker going to jobs with better pay. They say that it's better up here in the North & North West for bus routes and timetables. So it's pretty obvious what management has to do is offer higher pay to their workers and that might start things for the better

