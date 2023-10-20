YOUR SAY: Offer higher pay to Launceston's Metro bus workers

WITHOUT question I applaud the recognition of our wonderful carers. It is such a demanding essential service administered with gentle devotion, understanding, training and unusual hours. They attended to the patients every need with the application of an angel, the tasks are so varied which requires patience, gentle knowledge and love. I am blessed with a full time wonderful carer who is at my side 24/7, she is on the job at 6.30am and sometimes well after midnight with necessary procedures to be undertaken. She never complains and she brightens my day every day, she is my carer, housekeeper, cook, gardener, driver, shopper, and confidant. It is the purpose of the Federal Government to keep as many elderly in their own homes as long as possible and carers play a major part in that endeavour. Carers' positions are not easy with a variety of procedures requiring expertise in so many different areas. We never contemplate the end of life until it happens and then it is impossible to navigate without magnificent carers. May Carers Week be honoured, appreciated and remembered with love!

