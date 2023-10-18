Tamar River's finest? $3.4 million Windermere homestead for sale

A grand farm homestead overlooking the Tamar River looks set to register one of Launceston's most expensive sales.
The six-bedroom Windermere mansion is expected to fetch about $3.4 million after hitting the market late last week.
Only St Leonards' Old Illaroo ($4,125,000), Launceston icon Glenfruin and Legana's Freshwater Point (both about $3.5 million) are believed to have sold for more in Northern Tasmania.
The home was built in 1996 and is owned by selling agent Sharon Fahey, of Elders Town Shearing Launceston.
Mrs Fahey's family lived in the home for 20 years, but moved out about two years ago.
The home is surrounded by two acres of gardens, boasts exclusively five-star ratings on Airbnb, and has hosted several private weddings and engagement parties.
It is a 20-minute drive to Launceston via the East Tamar Highway.
The house itself has about 560 square metres under the roof, and occupies a 50-hectare block on the edge of the Tamar River.
It has previously attracted strong interest from interstate and overseas buyers.
"[I've loved] the vibes and the feel of the sun coming through those 24 French doors all day, the atrium lets all the sun into the kitchen," Mrs Fahey said.
"The gardens were divine and the stone walls [my husband] built around the place, the walled gardens, they're all very beautiful.
"The space it provided our family of four children and extra family that would come and stay - we just weren't in everyone's pockets."
The farm is divided into eight paddocks, has seven dams, and is capable of running 50 head of cattle.
The wedding area is flat and in close proximity to a 'character' drinks bar. There is also a fully-furnished kids' cubby house.
