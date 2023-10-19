Sentencing next week for 43-year-old Mathinna cannabis grower

A Mathinna man found guilty by a Supreme Court jury of trafficking and cultivating a controlled plant will be sentenced next week.
Lance William Gayford, 43, grew a cannabis crop which yielded 10.56 kilograms of cannabis between November 2021 and April 2022.
The court heard from Tasmania Police expert detective sergeant Glenn Evans that a 1.2 gram street deal of cannabis sold for $25.
If all 10.56 kilograms of cannabis was sold at that price the crop would have been worth more $200,000.
Gayford told police the cannabis was for his own use but the jury appeared not to accept the claim.
Defence lawyer Andrew Lonergan told acting Justice David Porter that Gayford had gained stability in his life that had never been present since being taken into state care as a three -year-old in NSW.
He said Gayford was using cannabis instead of methylamphetamine.
Mr Lonergan said the jury's verdict of trafficking was by dint of possession because there was no evidence of sales or communications about sales.
The court heard that in 2013 Gayford received a two and half year jail sentence in Western Australia for manufacturing methylamphetamine.
Acting Justice Porter bailed Gayford for sentence on October 26 at 4.15pm.
He ordered an assessment about his suitability for community service orders but said he was considering a range of sentencing options.
