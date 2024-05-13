Branxholm man Jacob Heatlie Johnston reappears in court over assault charge

A Branxholm man was fined and given an additional community correction order after pleading guilty to one count of common assault.
Jacob Heatlie Johnston, 21, appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on May 13, 2024 after being arrested on several outstanding matters in April.
Johnston had previously pleaded not guilty to the assault, however changed his plea.
The charge arose after a December 2022 incident, where an argument between Johnston and another man turned violent and resulted in Johnston striking the man with a metal object.
Despite attending hospital due to the injuries, the second man did not make a police complaint until June 2023, seven months after the assault.
Defence counsel Lucy Flanagan said the pair of men had a lengthy history, with Johnston first meeting the other man aged 14-years-old, while mowing lawns for pocket money.
Ms Flanagan said Johnston had lived at the other man's property for a time, but the relationship had soured to the point where it was "not a good relationship at all", and Johnston had made a complaint to police about the other man.
She said giving Johnston further jail time was not the appropriate course of action, as it was Johnston's first conviction for a violent offence and imprisonment was a sentence of last resort.
Ms Flanagan said his current stay in custody had been a "difficult experience" owing to his notoriety, and Johnston had to be moved around Risdon prison for his personal safety.
"He is not a vehicle for general deterrence," she said.
Magistrate Simon Brown agreed general deterrence was of lesser importance than personal deterrence, and the matter was "pretty ancient".
Mr Brown also said Johnston clearly had a "longstanding, very serious grievance in relation to this man's behaviour" but had pleaded guilty to the assault.
The magistrate fined Johnston $500 and issued a 12-month community correction order.
Johnston was previously sentenced to a 24-month community correction order in October 2023.
