Thankyou Sue of Kings Meadows - the epitome of customer service

A HIGH standard and longevity of customer service is very appreciated in a world of self-service and automated directives to visit unrequested company websites.
One example of dedication to achieve the highest standards of customer service is Sue, from the CD Centre, Kings Meadows.
Her relentless and genuine attempts to resolve any customer problem(s) is one of exceptionalism, juxtaposed with an innate sense of helpfulness to assist others is second to none, especially when compared to the omnipresent sphere of self-interest and selfishness - thank you Sue, presumptively on behalf of a very appreciative community.
A BIG week for The Examiner readers - 60 per cent likened to having a marshmallow IQ by one letter writer and everyone's favourite Queenslander, Mr Clive Palmer, respectfully extending sincere gratitude to the same group of us in supporting the No side of the referendum in full page colour advertisements.
Wishing good luck, fine health and prosperity to both of them for their interest.
FIRSTLY, it seems the Yes supporters haven't listened to the people, Ross from Hillwood comments certainly backs these comments (The Examiner, October 18).
The other point that needs to be made is why didn't all politicians support Senator Price's motion for a Royal Commission into Aboriginal abuse and an audit into where all the money is being spent?
All NT federal politicians supported this position prior to the referendum.
The question that needs to be answered is whether the politicians are really serious about closing the gap and solving the problems that our Indigenous people face.
STEPHANIE Gotlib's article regarding the Royal Commission's Report into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability (The Examiner, October 4), makes some valid points, but contains misleading claims about special schools.
She states: "Too many (students with disability) experience abuse and violence ... many ... happen at so-called special schools".
I read the submissions to the Royal Commission. One describes an autistic student being badly hurt at his special school. This is unacceptable. Most submissions, however, relate to mainstream schools.
The writer states: "There is nothing special about these (special) settings".
I spent 30 years working in mainstream and special education schools in Australia and overseas.
From 2015-2019 I worked at Giant Steps Tasmania, a school for students diagnosed with autism.
The school has practices which could be considered special - a maximum of 10 students per class; each class is led by a teacher with up to four teacher aides; students stay in a class group for as long as they need to.
Giant Steps works with mainstream schools to support transitions and dual enrolments.
To ensure high standards, non-government schools are regularly inspected.
From its past two inspections, Giant Steps achieved the maximum registration period of five years.
Ms Gotlib states: "The Royal Commission has highlighted the critical need for education reform. Critical to the reform required is the need to end segregation and phase out special schools".
The writer is correct that the Royal Commission prioritises educational reform, but incorrect regarding its views on special schools.
Most families, students and educators want all schools to welcome all students and help them thrive.
However, while funding, teacher training, NDIS responsibilities and the role of faith and private schools remain live issues, it would be naive to simply close all special schools.
Doing so could leave no alternatives for students with complex needs.
A nuanced, student-focused debate about what our education system should look like is needed.
Such a debate must be clear in its intentions, evidence-led and respectful of students, their families and their educators.
