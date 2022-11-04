Born in the North West of Tasmania and raised on a rural property in the countryside she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Hobart in 2017 and she received the Salamanca Arts Centres Inaugural Emerging Arts Scholarship. Since then she has exhibited around the state, tutored in various institutions and gained her First-Class Honours in 2020 at the Launceston Inveresk campus, where she currently works as a professional staff member for the printmaking and photo-media departments.

