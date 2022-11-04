Craft enthusiasts came out in large numbers for the first day of the 2022 Tasmanian Craft Fair.
With the sunny weather attracting patrons to the variety of food and drinks on offer, there was also numerous stalls showcasing some of the best Tasmanian and mainland creatives.
This year's event featured Emma Magnusson-Reid as the Featured emerging artist. Her work feature is printmaking and collage mixed media.
Born in the North West of Tasmania and raised on a rural property in the countryside she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Hobart in 2017 and she received the Salamanca Arts Centres Inaugural Emerging Arts Scholarship. Since then she has exhibited around the state, tutored in various institutions and gained her First-Class Honours in 2020 at the Launceston Inveresk campus, where she currently works as a professional staff member for the printmaking and photo-media departments.
"I work across a range of techniques which I enjoy," she said.
"I have a few different types, predominately relief printing which is woodblock, so carving wood and then lino prints. Everything is reversed and the lines that you carve don't capture ink so you have to think of contrast and creating light and shade."
Ms Magnusson-Reid said that she uses objects in nature to create her unique pieces.
"I have one-off prints that I make using plant matter, from my own garden and along the coast and the family farm. So the way I document my life is using different pieces of nature to create art."
"It's great to be a part of the Craft Fair and be honoured as the emerging artist. There are so many wonderful makers and creators here and it's a great showcase of local talent."
The Tasmanian Craft Fair continues today across various locations in Deloraine and finishes on Monday.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
