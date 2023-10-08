The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Saturday's vote is a chance to equalise, not divide our nation

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
October 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Aboriginal flag flying at a Yes rally on the mainland. Picture by Adam McLean
The Aboriginal flag flying at a Yes rally on the mainland. Picture by Adam McLean

If you are planning to vote no on Saturday, you have probably already decided to ignore this piece.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.