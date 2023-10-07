"He's a wonderful player and and there's no secret to why he's back here for two years with us and the impact he has with our group."- JackJumpers coach Scott Roth
Coach Scott Roth says the Tasmania JackJumpers showed their true colours in their 80-72 NBL win against the Sydney Kings.
Coming off an opening-game loss in Perth where they conceded 101 points, the league's newest franchise were back at their stingiest on Friday night as they kept the two-time reigning champions to just 72 points at 42 per cent from the field and 28 per cent from behind the arc.
Only shooting at 36 per cent on the Derwent Entertainment Centre floor themselves, the JackJumpers were helped by the raucous crowd in Hobart at the free-throw line as the Kings only managed to score 11 from 20 attempts compared to the Jackies' 18 from 24.
Roth said he was pleased the side was able to learn from their loss to the Wildcats.
"It was more what we expect from ourselves in general, I've told these guys throughout and every coach says the exact same thing when the season starts, you have to defend and if you want to advance into the playoffs," he said.
"We came back and showed our colors a little bit better here and I thought we did a good job of following the game plan and guys were into what we were doing.
"To defend the island was our number one goal coming in here and to start the season with a home victory is obviously really nice."
Adding onto what guard Jordon Crawford (15 points, four assists) said on Thursday, Roth was aware that it would take time for the new additions to the squad to find their feet within his system.
"I thought last week we got into a pace of the game that was just not going to be winnable for us most nights," he said.
"They made some great shots up in Perth and we did a halfway decent job of contesting some shots but we flipped the ball around also which led to that score.
"We continue to have to go through this process and we have new guys being incorporated in and understanding how we play and tonight was just a good example of everyone being locked in and focused on what we were doing."
Tasmania's second quarter proved crucial to the win with the 30-21 difference the only period either side outscored their opposition by more than a point.
A large component of the momentum behind that run was club MVP Milton Doyle, who put up 10 points in the quarter including eight in a row.
Finishing up with 21 points at a field-goal percentage of 53, Roth was happy to praise the offensive leader.
"He's a wonderful player and and there's no secret to why he's back here for two years with us and the impact he has with our group," he said.
Doyle said that finding his groove has been easier in his return season.
"I think it's just being comfortable with the team and with the coaches, knowing what I come in to do every day and I've got a routine," he said.
"I know the guys next to me, even though we have a couple of new guys, the core is here and we do what we do every day so it's easy for me to come in and just do my job."
With their first win on the board, the JackJumpers' attention will turn to Sunday as they face a trip to Melbourne United's John Cain Arena.
The 2pm clash is the third in line of what has been a tough fixture list to open Tasmania's season, with United beating South East Melbourne Phoenix 82-67, before knocking off the 36ers in Adelaide 82-74.
Roth said they had done little preparation on their second match of the weekend, with their attention focused on the Kings, but believed he had an idea of how they will play.
"To be honest with you, we don't ever prepare for back-to-back (games on a weekend). So we play this game full out and prepare for this particular night," he said.
"We'll start to work on it tomorrow flying over there, but they're a wonderful team, (they have an) outstanding coach and they've got great players over there.
"You have your hands full in this league, period, but when you go on the road, it's very difficult to win games and they've got size and athletic ability and tough-minded guys. (We're) expecting a dogfight."
Doyle reiterated the sentiment, emphasising the importance remaining vigilant without the ball.
"(Melbourne are the) same challenge as anybody else. We just look at what's next, we go and follow the scout, make some plays defensively and hopefully make some shots on offence," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.