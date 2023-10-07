Ultimate Launceston quiz: How well do you know Tassie's top town?

Few cities in the world boast the charm of our dear old Launceston.
Where else in the world could you hope to find beautiful scenery, no traffic, and an umbrella shop that's 116 years old?
We only know of one place, and to celebrate we've compiled a quiz that'll test you on your knowledge of all things Launceston.
Once you've finished, check your score against the table below to find out which part of the state your score thinks you're from.
Let's get started!
RELATED: The ultimate NTFA quiz: 2010-2020
0-4 (0-20%): Hats off to you - you've obviously come looking for a quiz on Launceston in the UK but managed to finish all 20 questions anyway!
5-8 (25-40%): You're from Hobart or the far North-West but have dreams of moving to Launceston one day. A solid effort!
9-12 (45-60%): You live somewhere between Campbell Town and Oatlands, but the North is understandably your favourite half of the state. Well done!
13-16 (65-80%): You've lived away for a bit and are still shaking some of the mainland out of you, but you're pretty much a local. A great effort!
17-20 (85-100%): A scintillating show of local knowledge, passion for history, and hopefully no use of Google search. You're as Launceston as they come!
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.