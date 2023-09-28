A 50-year-old Ravenswood man sentenced for multiple drug-related charges said the drugs were medicinal and used to ease his chronic pain.
Shane Michael Brunskill appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on September 27 and pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including drug driving, drug use, possessing drug paraphernalia and driving a motorcycle without a licence.
Police prosecutor Brad Collins said on two occasions in 2021, police pulled Brunskill over for a random drug test.
The court heard how, on both occasions, Brunskill tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and THC.
Mr Collins said on July 14, 2021, police executed a search warrant at Brunskill's house, where they found multiple glass smoking devices, cannabis seeds, and a small amount of cannabis in a snap-lock bag.
Brunskill told police the items belonged to him and admitted to using drugs the day before the search.
Defence lawyer Thomas Hallet said Brunskill used cannabis for pain management after sustaining a serious back injury at work.
Mr Hallet said the injury required complex surgery and had prevented him from working for almost a decade.
The court heard since the arrest, Brunskill was in the process of legally acquiring medicinal cannabis.
Magistrate Ken Stanton warned of the dangers of self-medicating with cannabis.
"People think cannabis is harmless - it's not," Mr Stanton said.
"Even if it is used for pain relief, it needs to be acquired appropriately.
"Otherwise, it poses an inherent risk to the public."
Mr Stanton said Brunskill had a "lengthy history of offending" dating back to the late 1980s, including 12 separate occasions of unlicensed driving.
Mr Stanton convicted Brunskill on all counts, fined him $1800, and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
