The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Natasha Lakaev has sued author Carli McConkey for libel

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
September 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natasha Lakaev has denied she claimed to followers that she was the reincarnation of Jesus Christ. Photo by Ben Seeder
Natasha Lakaev has denied she claimed to followers that she was the reincarnation of Jesus Christ. Photo by Ben Seeder

The founder of a new age organisation has detailed the career damage she said she suffered after the publication of a 2017 book claiming that she was a cult leader that defrauded and abused her followers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.