A Tasmanian councillor is convinced changing line markings from white to yellow would make Tasmania's roads safer.
But after a years-long campaign, he is still yet to convince state authorities.
"It's not so much out in the country," Waratah-Wynyard Cr Gary Bramich said.
"It's more in built-up areas that I'm concerned about.
"When it's lit up and it's a misty, rainy night, you just cannot see the white lines."
Cr Bramich said he believed they would be more visible if they were yellow.
Asked how he got the idea, his answer was simple.
"I couldn't see the white lines myself (in those circumstances)," he said.
"Or there must be some sort of reflective stuff they could use."
The state government has no plans to follow Cr Bramich's advice.
Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said changing the colour of centre line markings would put Tasmania at odds with the rest of Australia and was not being considered.
"White markings generally provide the best contrast with the road surface complying with relevant Australian Standards and are also a condition for Australian government funding," he said.
"Inconsistent use of white and yellow lines across the network would create a safety risk and would confuse the travelling public.
"Under Australian Standards, yellow markings are limited to no stopping restrictions, tram lane lines and longitudinal lines in snow prone areas."
There is also a push for the state government to legislate road marking responsibilities and give councils more money to perform the work.
The Kingborough Council is seeking support from other councils to have the Local Government Association of Tasmania lobby the state government on the issue.
Kingborough said there was a long-standing arrangement that the government provided for the renewal of road line marking, although it was not a legislated responsibility.
"Kingborough Council Safety Committee members have noted that line markings on local roads are often faded and not fit for purpose and are an ongoing safety hazard for road users," it said.
"There has not been adequate funding allocated to sustain local road line marking to an appropriate standard, noting that line marking needs to be renewed regularly."
It said the proposed LGAT advocacy would be intended to increase the funding for line marking on local government roads and to more clearly define the roles and responsibilities of the state government and councils.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.